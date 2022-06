The Manacor council has finally agreed to erect a statue in honour of Rafa Nadal, the undisputed king of the French Open and one of the best tennis players in history.

The council, with all party support, announced that a statue would be unveiled in his honour shortly after he won his 14th French Open title on Sunday.

Nadal arrived back on the island on Monday night after winning his latest title. He is now concentrating on his fitness and he could play at Wimbledon later this month.

At one stage it was widely rumoured that Palma airport could be renamed the Rafa Nadal airport. However, this idea has now been shelved.