Yet more restrictions are being introduced this summer for cars on the scenic Formentor road. Under new rules which will come into force later this month cars are banned from 10a.m. to 10.30p.m. The move is aimed at cracking down down on traffic conjestion.

The ban has been extended from 7p.m. to 10.30p.m. this year but the good news is that there will be more bus services to take tourists to scenic spots.

"Only vehicles which have special permission from the Traffic Authorities will be allowed to use the road," said a traffic police spokesperson.

The local authorities were forced to act as a result of the high volume of vehicles which use the road.