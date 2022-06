A 17-year-old was seriously injured in the early hours of Saturday morning following a motorcycle accident in Andratx.

Around 3am, residents on the Avda. Bartomeu Esteva Mestre heard a loud bang. When they went out, they found the teenager lying on the road, badly injured. A doctor from the local PAC and an ambulance went to the scene. He was treated for injuries to one leg and to other parts of his body.

Andratx police are investigating the circumstances, indications being that no other vehicles were involved and that he had lost control of the bike. He was taken to Son Espases, where he underwent surgery for the leg injury.