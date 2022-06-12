The Balearic health ministry is to tackle the waiting lists that have grown because of Covid. And a key solution is to involve private clinics on the islands

The government is to make 27 million euros available so that Son Espases, Son Llàtzer and Inca hospitals can transfer patients on their waiting lists. In addition to agreements with the non-profit Creu Roja (Red Cross) and Sant Joan de Déu hospitals, all private health can be included in "lending a hand when needed", says the IB-Salut director of budgets, Manuel Palomino.

In estimating the cost of referrals to private clinics, Palomino explains that "we have looked at the current situation and at what we would need". However, the anticipation is that the number of consultations will increase. "We believe that in September and October the demand will be greater. This is why it is difficult to make calculations, but we must have all the possible means."