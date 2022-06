MasterChef directors got a grilling from their audience in the latest programme of the Spanish version of the hit cookery series. Contestants were asked to make wedding cakes infront of a group of couples who are due to tie the knot shortly. But viewers took to social media complaining that there were no same-sex couples.

The programme got a furious response from some viewers who vowed never to watch it ever again.

The judges were not too impressed with the cakes, either, saying that the whole episode had been a disaster.

Masterchef is one of the top programmes on Spanish television.