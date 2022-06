A 65-year-old man, who has been identified as Tomeu F, died on Tuesday afternoon after going for a swim at the pool in the Sa Cabana Nova development in Marratxi. The indications are that he suffered a heart attack.

Emergency services were called at around 4.15pm when he was found floating in the pool. Marratxi police and medics spent forty minutes attempting to revive him.

Tomeu F. was a resident of the community.