On Wednesday morning, a 45-year-old Polish tourist was saved from drowning by lifeguards at Camp de Mar in Andratx. Around 11.30, the two lifeguards observed a man some ten metres from the shore. He had dived into the water but was then in trouble.

He had swallowed a lot of water and the lifeguards performed resuscitation techniques. Two ambulances as well as Guardia Civil and Andratx police officers went to the scene. He had by then regained consciousness but was taken to the Juaneda Clinic as a precaution.

Around eight o'clock in the morning, the crew of a yacht spotted a 73-year-old man floating in the sea at Cala Llombards in Santanyi. A doctor who was in the area was the first to go to the scene. An unsuccessful attempt at resuscitation was made. The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances of the drowning.