Shark attack in Cabrera.

Jason Moore Cabrera 17/06/2022 09:34
Social media is going wild with a video which alleges shows a shark attacking and eating a fish which had been caught by fishermen at the Cabrera national park, just off the coast of Mallorca.

The fishermen are heard talking in both Spanish and Mallorcan. In their conversation they talk of the size of the shark...one says it is enormous....

No official confirmation of the video has been received.