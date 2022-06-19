The Spanish government delegation in the Balearics reports that nineteen migrants were detained by the Guardia Civil on Sunday morning after their boat landed in Cabrera.

Shortly before 7am, Guardia Civil and Maritime Safety Agency boats went to Cabrera. The migrants were picked up and brought to Mallorca. This boat brings to 35 the number which have arrived in the Balearics so far this year. The total number of people is 510.

In 2021, there were 164 boats and 2,402 migrants.