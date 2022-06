On Tuesday evening, the National Police in Palma carried out a major operation against a South American drugs trafficking gang. Led by the organised crime squad, thirty officers raided nine addresses across the city - these included Son Ferriol and the Llevant estate.

Five arrests were made, but police anticipate that there will be more. The operation followed a lengthy investigation into an international drugs gang. Those arrested were principally involved with the sale and distribution of cocaine. Significant quantities of drugs and cash were seized during the raids. .