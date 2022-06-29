A Russian has accepted a three-and-a-half year prison sentence in Mallorca for causing a fatal accident in Fornalutx on the night of the July 31 last year.

A friend of the defendant, who was travelling in the back of the vehicle, was killed in the accident.

In addition, his driving licence will be withdrawn for four years.

The defendant, who has been on remand in Palma prison since the accident, was five times over the drink-driving limit at the time of the incident just before midnight.

The accused was driving a BMW that he owned despite the fact that his licence had been withdrawn only a month and a half earlier.

Three people were travelling with him in the vehicle, one in the front passenger seat and two in the back.

While driving at high speed he lost control of the car, crashed into a guardrail and the vehicle rolled down an embankment.

As a result of the accident, a 62-year-old man who was travelling in the back and was not wearing a seat belt lost his life.

The other occupants were seriously injured. The insurance has compensated the family of the deceased.