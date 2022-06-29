Between January 1 and May 31, the Council of Mallorca's tourism department carried out 895 inspections. These resulted in 175 reports for infringements. Of these, 112 related to accommodation and the majority of the rest to restaurants and places of entertainment.

Fifty-five of the accommodation infringements were illegal accommodation - unregistered holiday lets. Others included overcrowding. In Palma there were 360 inspections, Alcudia 50, Calvia 43, Pollensa 41 and Llucmajor 39.

The councillor for tourism, Andreu Serra, says that the Council intends to "act forcefully against illegal activity in tourist accommodation and in the fight against tourism of excesses". He adds that members of the public can report suspected illegal tourism offer via email: inspeccioturisme@conselldemallorca.net.