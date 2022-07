Repair works on the MA-2220, the coast road between Alcudia and Puerto Pollensa, have been suspended since April 2020. In that month, and therefore during the state of alarm, a storm damaged the road. The Council of Mallorca made some minor repairs, but since then there has been nothing.

Residents explain that they weren't particularly surprised at the fact that there was no more work carried out in 2020 or even last year. But tourism is now back to what it was and there still hasn't been any more work.

The Council of Mallorca has issued an assurance to say that the work hasn't been forgotten. The reason for the delay is that there is a specific aspect of the work which requires authorisation from the Costas Authority.