The alarm was raised a few minutes after midday today when the lifeguards at a hotel complex in Port d'Alcúdia received the first complaints from guests in the swimming pool. Everyone was immediately evacuated from the pool and some were given first aid.

It appears that a large number of people quickly began to feel unwell, itching and vomiting. In a matter of minutes, numerous teams of teams from the Emergency Medical Care Service (SAMU-061) were on the scene.

A medical tent was set up to attend to the victims. Fire fighters, members from the Alcúdia Local Police and the Guardia Civil also attended the scene.

According to the first hypothesis of the investigation, a fault in the pipes that regulate the amount of chlorine in the pool caused them to clog and subsequently burst.

The reaction, when mixed with another product, generated a large toxic yellow cloud affecting people in the pool who were in the middle of an aquagym class.

The area was cordoned off and bathing in the hotel pools has been temporarily banned.

Medical personnel are still working at the scene.

So dar, some 20 people have been attended to 20, including a large number of children who were in the water at the time of the accident.