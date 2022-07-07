On Wednesday, a court in Palma sentenced two men to two years in prison for stealing a Rolex watch, the keys to a BMW and 950 euros. The theft was in the toilets at a "well-known" Magalluf club on February 15, 2020. The two cornered another man, stole his belongings and punched him in the stomach.

The two were intercepted by the Guardia Civil. Sensing that they were going to be arrested, they threw the watch away. But the car keys and cash were still in their possession.

The defence attorney reached an agreement with the Prosecutor's Office to reduce their sentences to two years. With this reduction and as they did not have criminal records, they will not have to go to prison.