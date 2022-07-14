A 32-year-old man was arrested in Palma after biting his flatmate’s ear, assaulting another and confronting police officers who were trying to calm the aggressor down, the local police said today. The incident took place last Saturday at 10.45 pm. A police unit was sent to the scene following a tip-off that a man had assaulted two other men.

At the scene, one of the assaulted men told the officers that he lived with the aggressor and that they were at a party when he suddenly started hitting him and bit him on the ear.

The victim said that when he was able to escape, he ran out into the street, chased by the aggressor.

It was then that a neighbour in the area who tried to separate them was punched in the eye.

According to the local police, the aggressor appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol, was very upset and violent.

In front of the police unit, he also tried to attack one of the victims again and when the officers asked him to calm down, he pushed one of them and tried to attack him before he was arrested.