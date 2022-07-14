Police were quickly on the scene. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
A 32-year-old man was arrested in Palma after biting his flatmate’s ear, assaulting another and confronting police officers who were trying to calm the aggressor down, the local police said today. The incident took place last Saturday at 10.45 pm. A police unit was sent to the scene following a tip-off that a man had assaulted two other men.
