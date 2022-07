A 15-year-old boy was taken to Son Espases Hospital on Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle accident at the Llucmajor Circuit.

He was competing in Pit Bike motocross race when he lost control of his bike and suffered a serious blow to his head. Medics were on standby at the circuit when the accident happened just before noon. He was unconscious and is now under sedation at Son Espases.

The hospital reports that his life is not in danger.