The Council of Mallorca has relaunched its beach app. which gives you real-time information about occupancy and bathing conditions.

"The digital tool from the Council of Mallorca improves the tourist experience and brings useful information to residents," said tourism boss Andreu Serra.

"As a result of the app. tourists and residents alike will be able to plan their trip to the beach having all the necessary information...."

"The app. contains information about all the beaches on the island," he added.

