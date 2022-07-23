Join Alex Smith from https://mallorcaunderthesun.com/ as she takes a walk along Alcudia beach to Alcudia Port to watch the sunset. Talking to her friend who arrived in Mallorca this week from Manchester with her daughter on Jet2, they discuss what it's like flying in peak season, and what essential item to bring when arriving arriving into Palma airport. They also discuss the Alcudia holiday experience and the absolute benefit of staying on this side of the island. | Youtube: Mallorca Under the Sun