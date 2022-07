A total of 38 million euros will be invested in up-grading the Paseo Maritimo in Palma by the Port Authority and the city council with building work expected to start in October.

Under plans which were presented this morning more green zones will be created as the number of traffic lanes will be reduced to two in either direction. The city council has said that the up-grade work will change the look and general layout of the popular sea-front road.

According to reports in our stablemate newspaper Ultima Hora the council are also looking at demolishing the bridge and the swimming pool of the old Hotel Mediterraneo.

The massive investment plan aims to upgrade the Paseo Maritimo by making it more traffic free.