On Friday morning, Francina Armengol assured members of the media that she did not say goodbye to King Felipe during the audience at the Almudaina Palace.

The Balearic president said that she hopes to have an audience with the King next year; the royal family's holidays in Mallorca will be around two months after the elections in 2023. The King also received three other members of Armengol's PSOE party - Vicenç Thomàs, the president (speaker) of the Balearic parliament; Catalina Cladera, president of the Council of Mallorca; and José Hila, the mayor of Palma.

To greet the King as he arrived at the Almudaina were some 100 or so pro-monarchy supporters. They included the leader of Vox at Palma town hall, Fulgencio Coll, who is expected to be among the challengers to Hila for mayor of Palma in May 2023.

The royal family's agenda while they are in Mallorca will include a visit to the Charterhouse in Valldemossa on Monday evening (August 1). Queen Letizia will attend the closing ceremony for the Atlantida Film Fest at La Misericordia in Palma on Sunday night, and the King will be taking part in the Copa del Rey MAPFRE regattas in Palma, which start on Monday.