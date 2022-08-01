The family of Formula One motor ace, Michael Schumacher, have spent three million euros on buying a plot of land next to their 30 million euro home in Puerto Andratx leading to even further speculation that Schumacher and his family will be spending the winters in Mallorca.

In 2018, Schumacher´s wife, Corinna, bought the 30 million euro mansion near Andratx from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, featuring swimming pools, a large garden, a helipad, a guest villa and fantastic sea views. Now the family is investing more on Mallorca, buying a 54,315 square-metre plot of land near their current villa for about three million euros, German magazine Bunte reported. According to reports the Schumachers intend to have a horse ranch at the new property, based on similar ones at their estates in Switzerland and Texas.