In 2018, Schumacher´s wife, Corinna, bought the 30 million euro mansion near Andratx from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, featuring swimming pools, a large garden, a helipad, a guest villa and fantastic sea views.
Now the family is investing more on Mallorca, buying a 54,315 square-metre plot of land near their current villa for about three million euros, German magazine Bunte reported. According to reports the Schumachers intend to have a horse ranch at the new property, based on similar ones at their estates in Switzerland and Texas.
