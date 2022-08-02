Margarita Serra, a Playa de Palma resident, says that the amount of rubbish on the promenade each morning is "a disaster"; it is principally bottles and fast-food containers. "When we go for a walk at eight in the morning, it extends from Balneario 1 to Balneario 9."
Could more bins and Skips be useful as well as educating Tourists as to clean up their litter. The Residents of Mallorca are a bad example of just dropping litter wherever they are. Getting PRIDE in their Island to keep it clean and beautiful must now be a PRIORITY. Mallorca can not continue to be RUBBISHED in this manner without major repercussions.