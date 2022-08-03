Two Kosovar men who robbed tourists in the car park at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport were given 24 hours to leave Mallorca by a court on Tuesday.

They were arrested by the National Police, who were first alerted on Sunday when a tourist's bag was stolen. This contained items valued at around 11,000 euros; these included a MacBook and two iPhones.

The pair stole a suitcase with belongings valued at 2,000 euros, and they also stole two backpacks.

The police say that they are part of an organised gang who have been responsible for robberies at other Spanish airports - notably Barcelona-El Prat and Madrid-Barajas.