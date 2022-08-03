The National Police have arrested a number of thieves at the airport this summer; the image here is from two weeks ago. | Policia Nacional
Two Kosovar men who robbed tourists in the car park at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport were given 24 hours to leave Mallorca by a court on Tuesday.
Surely they should be kicked out of Europe? Not just Mallorca. They’ve not even be booted out of Spain! And where else do they operate, Barcelona and Madrid! It’s one step forward and two backwards!