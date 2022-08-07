A 13-year-old girl from Sa Pobla was taken to hospital on Saturday after what appears to have been a case of needle spiking.

She was at a party for the Can Picafort fiestas when a man, aged between 20 and 30, approached her and asked her for a cigarette. She told him that she didn't have any. After he moved away, she noticed what seemed to have been a prick from a needle in her arm. She and her friend found Santa Margalida police officers and told them what had happened.

The parents of her friend were in the area; the girl was going to stay overnight with her friend. Her parents were contacted and she was taken to Inca Hospital. Tests were carried out and she was given vaccine against hepatitis.

The girl adds that the man was high on dope. She can't remember if he spoke to her in Mallorquí or in Spanish, but she is certain that he was Spanish. The police mounted a search but were unable to locate him. The girl's parents are asking for any witnesses to contact the Guardia Civil.

The Guardia Civil are currently investigating six apparent cases of needle spiking of women at clubs in the Balearics - four in Ibiza and two in Mallorca.

The National Police, meanwhile, are investigating a case of needle spiking and robbery in Playa de Palma. The victim in this case was a man.