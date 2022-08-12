The National Police report the arrest of a 17-year-old male for having made a false claim that he had been needle spiked and robbed at a club in Playa de Palma.

The incident apparently occurred at the start of August and was the first reported case of needle spiking with robbery in Mallorca. He maintained that someone had approached him and that moments later he had begun to feel unwell and noticed that several of his belongings had been stolen.

As well as his account, officers took statements from possible witnesses and studied security camera images. Police established that not only had he not been needle spiked and robbed, he hadn't even been in the club. It is suspected that the false report was in order to claim on his phone insurance. The prosecutor for minors has been informed of the facts and is now in charge of the investigation.

The National Police are meanwhile checking the veracity of a similar claim. An older male says that he was needle spiked and robbed at a club on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma.