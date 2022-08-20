On Wednesday and Thursday, the Guardia Civil arrested four people involved in drug dealing in Magalluf.

Officers in Calvia acted on information regarding a dealer who was selling cocaine at nightlife establishments. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, he was intercepted on a bar terrace. A search of his car led to the seizure of 36 doses of cocaine of something over one gram each. A later search of his home resulted in the seizure of 10,500 euros, four high-end watches, quantities of cocaine and ecstasy and three precision scales.

On Thursday afternoon, three other people were arrested at a workshop in Palma. This was being used as the distribution point. In all, some 400 doses of cocaine were seized - around half a kilo.