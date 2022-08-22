<p>The cost of living crisis is hitting the Balearics hard with the price of an average shop rising by a third.<\/p>\r\n<div id="post-text-hidden">\r\n<div class="teads-inread sm-screen" style="margin: 0px auto 16px; max-width: 550px; transition-duration: 0s; height: 331px;">\r\n<div style="position: relative; margin-bottom: 0px !important; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px;">\r\n<div id="teads0" class="teads-player" style="display: block !important; margin-bottom: 0px !important;"> <\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<p><\/p>\r\n<\/div>
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.