On Tuesday morning, a taxi driver in Magalluf was brutally attacked by three British tourists.

The incident occurred around 2am on the Avenida Magaluf. It would appear that the three jumped on the bonnet of the taxi, that this led to a confrontation and to the taxi driver being badly beaten up.

The driver in question is a big man; he used to be a doorman in Magalluf. But such was the aggression that he was left unconscious on the ground. The three left the scene in a hurry, aware that people were videoing them.

A 21-year-old Briton was arrested later on, while a second has definitely been identified. Police are trying to locate him.

Taxi drivers halted their service for a time by way of protest and out of respect for their colleague.