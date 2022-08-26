The incident occurred last Saturday morning. | Michel's
Calvia police report having arrested a doorman at a club on C. Punta Ballena, Magalluf last Saturday after a customer was injured when subjected to a chokehold.
The incident occurred last Saturday morning. | Michel's
Calvia police report having arrested a doorman at a club on C. Punta Ballena, Magalluf last Saturday after a customer was injured when subjected to a chokehold.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Oh Dear!!! Magalluf Again !!! Please Close this terrible town down.!!!