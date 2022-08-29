Three identical new-builds, the first being call Evrima, will start sailing for the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection in June 2020. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offers an ultra-luxury product. The 298-passenger ship is being built in Vigo, Spain. The 624-foot-long yacht will be 26,500 gross tons and will feature 149 all-balcony suites. | Youtube: WaterWorld
Highlights of Evrima include a Southeast Asian restaurant an al fresco Mediterranean restaurant, plenty of water toys, an infinity pool, spa with sauna and steam room, and a dedicated space for kids.
