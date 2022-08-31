A 56-year-old man was arrested last Friday after police raided a property in Llucmajor where there were over 150 marijuana plants.

An operation involving the National Police and the police in Palma, investigations had originated in Palma, which was why the Palma force was involved. Some weeks ago, the 56-year-old was arrested in Palma when another plantation was discovered. The Llucmajor plantation apparently had state-of-the-art infrastructure, which made police detection more difficult - the most common indications are the smell and the sound of machinery.

As well as the plantation, the police discovered illegal connection to electricity supply.