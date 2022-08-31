Police video of the marijuana plantation. | Policia Nacional / Policia Local de Palma
A 56-year-old man was arrested last Friday after police raided a property in Llucmajor where there were over 150 marijuana plants.
Police video of the marijuana plantation. | Policia Nacional / Policia Local de Palma
A 56-year-old man was arrested last Friday after police raided a property in Llucmajor where there were over 150 marijuana plants.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.