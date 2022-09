A large pig caused a serious traffic accident on the road from Campos to sa Rapita in Mallorca.

The animal crossed the road and the driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid it and ran over the animal.

The front of the car was badly damaged.

The events took place at around 00.30 hours on 27 August, according to sources from the Guardia Civil.

The driver of the car was driving along the road between Campos and sa Rapita when the large animal suddenly crossed the road.

The woman did not have time to avoid it and hit the pig, which died on impact.

The Guardia Civil took charge of the accident and a tow truck removed the wrecked vehicle and the pig.