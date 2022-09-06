The highest tempeture in Palma was the 39.1 degrees Centigrade registered in Palma Portopí, the highest since 1978. At Palma airport there were "26 tropical nights" an increase of 11 percent.
Last August will go down on record as one of the hottest ever but experts are warning that the high temperatures and "tropical nights" will become ever more common because of global warming. The temperature of the sea also reached a record high last month.
There is concern in some quarters that Mallorca is becoming too warm in the summer months and the lack of rain is also causing concern.
