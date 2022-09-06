The 44.5 degrees Centigrade registered in Montuiri last month was the hottest temperature EVER registered in Mallorca, according to official figures from the Palma Met Office. The minimum temperature for the whole month was 29.1 degrees Centigrade, three degrees warmer than usual.

The highest tempeture in Palma was the 39.1 degrees Centigrade registered in Palma Portopí, the highest since 1978. At Palma airport there were "26 tropical nights" an increase of 11 percent.

Last August will go down on record as one of the hottest ever but experts are warning that the high temperatures and "tropical nights" will become ever more common because of global warming. The temperature of the sea also reached a record high last month.

There is concern in some quarters that Mallorca is becoming too warm in the summer months and the lack of rain is also causing concern.