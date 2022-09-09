A Senegalese male today accepted a year in prison and the payment of a fine of 840 euros after admitting that he violently stole a mobile phone from a tourist in Punta Ballena, in Magalluf, and later assaulted a member of Calvia Local Police who intercepted him shortly after assaulting the holiday maker.

The court heard how the suspect and an accomplice, who has not been located, lifted the tourist off the ground after grabbing him by the feet and seized his iPhone, valued at €560. They then ran away.

One of the officers in the area saw them running and went after them.

On intercepting him, the defendant confronted the officer, punching and kicking him all over his body and face.

The policeman sustained injuries to his right elbow and left knee.

The defendant has had his prison sentence suspended for a period of two years.

In order to avoid prison, he must pay compensation of 815 euros to the assaulted official and 560 euros to the tourist for the value of the stolen mobile phone.