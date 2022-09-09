Tourist was assaulted and robbed in Magalluf. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma09/09/2022 12:58
A Senegalese male today accepted a year in prison and the payment of a fine of 840 euros after admitting that he violently stole a mobile phone from a tourist in Punta Ballena, in Magalluf, and later assaulted a member of Calvia Local Police who intercepted him shortly after assaulting the holiday maker.
