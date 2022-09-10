The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey. There will be a public holiday in the UK on this day.

Buckingham Palace has said that the coffin will leave Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday and be flown to RAF Northolt. Princess Anne will travel with the coffin, which is expected to arrive at Buckingham Palace at 8pm (UK time). King Charles and Queen Camilla will witness its arrival.

The Queen will lie in state for four days before the funeral. The coffin will be taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

On Saturday, William and Catherine, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, spoke to well-wishers at Windsor Castle and viewed the floral tributes that have been laid.