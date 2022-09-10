On Saturday, Andratx police and firefighters from Santa Ponsa effected the laborious rescue of a 59-year-old British female tourist who had fractured her leg while hiking in La Trapa, Andratx.

The woman and two friends didn't take the signposted and relatively easy route, but instead went along a more difficult path by Cala en Basset.

Shortly before half past eleven, she lost her balance, fell and broke her right leg. Firefighters and police had a long walk before they reached the woman. She was placed on a special stretcher and taken around one kilometre to where an emergency off-road vehicle was waiting. But the bumpy conditions were causing her great pain, and in all it took almost three hours to get her to an ambulance.