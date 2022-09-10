On Saturday, Andratx police and firefighters from Santa Ponsa effected the laborious rescue of a 59-year-old British female tourist who had fractured her leg while hiking in La Trapa, Andratx.
On Saturday, Andratx police and firefighters from Santa Ponsa effected the laborious rescue of a 59-year-old British female tourist who had fractured her leg while hiking in La Trapa, Andratx.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.