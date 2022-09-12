More than 2,000 employees of Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson joined together globally to cycle around 90,000 kilometers during the weekend of September 9-11. Mallorca was once again the chosen venue to host this edition of the event, and in addition to the kilometers covered on the Balearic Island, the kilometers recorded by the employees virtually were added to the number of kilometers covered. For every kilometer covered, the Johnson & Johnson Foundation (Janssen EMEA Fund) donated 1 euro to UNICEF Ukraine, reaching a total of 100,000 euros.

Cycling for Children is the most prominent community impact initiative of the Janssen Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) delegation. All Johnson & Johnson employees were invited to participate in this fundraising action by cycling from an area close to their place of residence, gym or home. In addition, this year's Cycling for Children event marked a special edition as the project celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Thus, in addition to the virtual community that participated in this event from different locations around the world, around 100 employees from the EMEA region gathered in Mallorca on Saturday, September 10; participants cycled a route of their choice with a distance between 20 and 130 kilometers in the Alcudia area.

This year the amount raised will be donated to UNICEF to support children affected by the war in Ukraine. This partnership with UNICEF aims to help vulnerable children, young people and families in Ukraine and also those fleeing to neighboring countries in search of essential services and supplies, including the provision of child protection and psychosocial support.