Spain´s King Juan Carlos is back in the headlines again after he accepted an invitation to attend the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen, in London on Monday.

The former Spanish monarch is now living in self-imposed exile in the Gulf states after a series of very public scandals in Spain which saw him adbicate in favour of his son, King Felipe.

He will travel directly from Abu Dhabi to London without stopping off in Spain. It is unclear whether his wife, Queen Sofia, who lives in Spain, will also attend.

King Juan Carlos was suspected of tax fraud and was also accused of receiving a massive bribe in relation to a big export order won by a Spanish company. He has since been cleared but he is still a controversial figure in Spain, where he once enjoyed massive popularity. It has been reported that the Spanish government attempted to persuade the monarch not to attend.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia will also be attending the funeral.