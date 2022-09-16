By Francina Armengol, Balearic President

This is a society, the British, to whom the Balearic Government conveys its deepest condolences. On the islands, we view Britain for what it is, a sister territory to which we have been linked by close ties for decades. This is why we share the pain and wish stability to be one of the legacies that Elizabeth II leaves to her successor - King Charles. The ties between the Balearic Islands and the United Kingdom bind us together because they are built on the lives of so many people who over the years have visited our islands or have decided to make them their home, helping to broaden the global vision of our islands, learning from our culture and, at the same time, enriching it with their presence.

Proof of these strong ties was the three-day visit that Queen Elizabeth made to Mallorca in 1988 while on the only trip to Spain during her reign and which allowed her to discover some of the treasures that make up our island and are enjoyed by thousands of British citizens every day.

We are proud to be the home, temporary or permanent, to British people of all ages and backgrounds, just as the United Kingdom is to many citizens of the Balearic Islands. We know that these ties will continue to strengthen and that they are the result of the will of people, companies and institutions to bring together two territories that are thousands of kilometres apart but at the same time so close.

Elizabeth II was a figure recognised throughout the world and who was a fundamental part of British history in the second half of the 20th century and the first decades of the 21st. Her very long reign gave her the wisdom of experience, forged a temperament distant from the controversies, and cultivated widespread respect and the constant demonstration of a clear sense of duty. And this is one of the reasons that explain the enormous farewell that the monarch is receiving from her people and from the international community.

We join in this farewell, sending our warmth to the British community on our islands and our condolences to the British Royal Family.

Rest in peace.

