The Guardia Civil have established that two of the three people who were killed in a head-on collision on Saturday morning were not wearing seat belts.

There were four occupants of the Volkswagen Scirocco - a woman driver; a second woman, who is in a serious condition in hospital; and two men. It was the men who were not wearing belts, and they didn't have ID on them. The Guardia have now been able to identify them. The deceased were aged between 18 and 23. The woman in hospital is 21.

As has been evident from images of the crash, the car was being driven at high speed. The impact caused it to split in two. Firefighters had to recover the bodies and rescue the one survivor who was trapped in the wreckage.