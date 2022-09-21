On Wednesday afternoon, a TIB bus crashed into a building on the C. Espartero in Palma.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, the driver having lost control of the 102 bus from Paguera to Palma. The bus had left Paguera at 2.10pm.

C. Espartero is a continuation of Plaça Progrés in Santa Catalina. There are a number of restaurants along this road, and so there were plenty of people out and about. Fortunately, no one was injured. There was damage to balconies, lampposts and traffic signs.