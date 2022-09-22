Palma 12.30 HORAS. LOCAL .- El Rey entrega premio a Gabriel Escarrer JuliÃ , en el Palacio de Congresos. Acreditados JL y CaÃ±ellas. FOTOS foto Miquel A CaÃ±ellas Canellas | miquel a. canellas
22/09/2022 16:32
Palma.—The founder and President of the Melia Hotel Group, Gabriel Escarrer, received the VII Kingdom of Spain award for business development from King Felipe at a ceremony which took place in the Palma convention centre this morning.
King Felipe underlined the achievements of Gabriel Escarrer in his speech indicating how he had founded the chain in Palma and how it was now one of the biggest in the world with hotels across the globe.
