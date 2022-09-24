The Queen Mother Sofia in Puerto Andratx on Saturday. | Pere Bergas
Andratx24/09/2022 15:28
In Puerto Andratx on Saturday, the Queen Mother Sofia watched the release of two turtles that were rescued in August by the Palma Aquarium Foundation's Marine Fauna Rescue Centre. The turtles were trapped in 'ghost' fishing nets, Xisca Pujol, the head of the centre, explaining that ghost nets are those that are abandoned or lost at sea and that the main reason for turtle rescue is entanglement in these nets.
