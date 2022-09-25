These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Civitavecchia

Arrival: September 25 at 3.45am

Departure: September 25 at 11.15pm

Gross tonnage: 111.554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: September 25 at 5.05am

Departure: September 25 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: September 25 at 5.30am

Departure: September 25 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: September 25 at 6am

Departure: September 25 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 67311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: September 25 at 6.30am

Depature: September 25 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 19.976

Flag: Spain

Length: 155

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: September 25 at 7am

Departure: September 25 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Queen Elizabeth

Origin: Naples

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: September 25 at 8am

Departure: September 25 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 90.901

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 294

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: September 25 at 10.15pm

Departure: September 26 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: September 25 at 10.45pm

Depature: September 25 at 11.45pm

Gross tonnage: 19.976

Flag: Spain

Length: 155

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.