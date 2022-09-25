Queen Elizabeth

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Civitavecchia
Arrival: September 25 at 3.45am
Departure: September 25 at 11.15pm
Gross tonnage: 111.554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: September 25 at 5.05am
Departure: September 25 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: September 25 at 5.30am
Departure: September 25 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: September 25 at 6am
Departure: September 25 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: September 25 at 6.30am
Depature: September 25 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 19.976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: September 25 at 7am
Departure: September 25 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Queen Elizabeth
Origin: Naples
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: September 25 at 8am
Departure: September 25 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 90.901
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 294

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: September 25 at 10.15pm
Departure: September 26 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: September 25 at 10.45pm
Depature: September 25 at 11.45pm
Gross tonnage: 19.976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155

