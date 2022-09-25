A 23-year-old man was arrested by the National Police on Tuesday last week in connection with nine robberies since last May, which was when he absconded from a centre for social integration, where there is an open regime for prisoners coming to the end of their sentences.

The police linked him to a series of robberies from shops and houses in Palma, Manacor and Consell. Acting on information as to his whereabouts, police went to an address in Son Gotleu, Palma in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He resisted arrest, injuring two officers, one of whom has had to be put on leave.

Despite his young age, he is said to have a long criminal record.