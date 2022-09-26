The Puerto Pollensa to Formentor road has become one of the most profitable in the country raising in excess of three million euros. Pollensa councillor Toni Cifre says that proportionally it is one of the most lucrative in the country.

Much of the three million euros has been raised through traffic fines with almost 50,000 drivers being penalised for breaking restrictions on the road.

During the summer months major restrictions on motorists are introduced on this stretch of road with private cars being replaced by public buses. The Pollensa council is looking at ways to improve the restrictions and increase the frequency of the bus services.