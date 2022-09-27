A decision by the producers of the hit Netflix series, The Crown, to show "all out war" between Prince Charles (now King Charles) and Princess Diana is raising concerns at Buckingham Palace, according to a report this morning in the Daily Telegraph.

Parts of series 5 and series 6 of The Crown, dealing with the bitter divorce proceedings between the royal couple, have been filmed on the island over recent weeks.

Just last week scenes for series 6 involving the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed were filmed in Port Andratx.

The popularity of King Charles has surged since he became King but the show´s upcoming episodes will remind viewers of the darkest years of his life, according to British media reports. Series 5 of The Crown is due to be shown on Netflix in November. Last year Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana) and Dominic West (Prince Charles) filmed on the island in various areas. The scenes are believed to involve a trip by the royal couple to Italy which ended in tears. Filming took place in Soller, at the Club de Mar and at San Telmo.