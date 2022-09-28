A 39-year-old German man was arrested on Tuesday morning after attacking a DJ at a bar in Las Maravillas, Playa de Palma.

The National Police received a call around 2am, saying that a worker at the bar had been attacked. When officers arrived, the German was being restrained by various people. The officers established that there had been an argument between the 39-year-old and the DJ over the music that was being played. He wanted it to be changed, and the DJ refused.

Several glasses were thrown at the DJ before he was hit over the head with a chair. He required hospital treatment.