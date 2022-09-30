Dreamed about owning a home on Mallorca but it is a bit out of your price range....well there is a solution. According to the property portal Idealist there has been a massive growth on the island in properties which have a number of owners. It is an extension of the old timeshare system but it has taken the U.S. by storm and now Mallorca is following. Sone real estate companies on the island are already offering this form of ownership.
Home sharing takes off in Mallorca as the cheap alternative to owning a property
Massive increase in multi owned properties
